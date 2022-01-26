Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $172.53 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.