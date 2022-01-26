Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.87 and last traded at $189.00. Approximately 30,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,440,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Get Okta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.