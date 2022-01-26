Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 30,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $299.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

