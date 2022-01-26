Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.99

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,777,412 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.