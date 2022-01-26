OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $601.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00011538 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $601.00 million and $296.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00293991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

