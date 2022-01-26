OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

