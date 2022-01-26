ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ON stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,664,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

