ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

