OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
