OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 2,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,723. The company has a market cap of $626.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

