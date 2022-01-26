Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,160.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $201.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.91.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

