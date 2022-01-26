Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock worth $612,598 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

