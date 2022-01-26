Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,193 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Maximus worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

