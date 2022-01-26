Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,410 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 374.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.