Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,730 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

