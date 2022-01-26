Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Teradata worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

