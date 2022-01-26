Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,397 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

