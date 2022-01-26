Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,779 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

