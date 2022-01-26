Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

LHX opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

