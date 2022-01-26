Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.23 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

