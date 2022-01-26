Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.