Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $719.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $809.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

