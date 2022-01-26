Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

CAG opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

