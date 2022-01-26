Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.