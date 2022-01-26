Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

