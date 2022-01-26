Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

