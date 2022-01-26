Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,334 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.