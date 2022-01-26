Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

