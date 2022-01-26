Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,375 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.