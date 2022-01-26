Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,142 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

