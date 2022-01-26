Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,896 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFG opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

