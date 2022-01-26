Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,434 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

