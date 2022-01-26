Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,315 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

