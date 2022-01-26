Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

