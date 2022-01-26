Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,590 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

