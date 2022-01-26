Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.