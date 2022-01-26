Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.