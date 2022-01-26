Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

