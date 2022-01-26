Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

