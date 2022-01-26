Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 66.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.33.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

