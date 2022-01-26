Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 569.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $5,605,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFG opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

