Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.