Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

