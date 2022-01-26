Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,405 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after buying an additional 462,878 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

