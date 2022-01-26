Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 5,814.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

MAS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,045. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

