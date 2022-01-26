Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

