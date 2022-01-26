Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,518,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,381,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $332.83 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.32.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.