Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 36,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $395.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.07 and a 200 day moving average of $428.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

