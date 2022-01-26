Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,562 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.07 and a one year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.