OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.53). Approximately 62,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 112,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.45. The company has a market capitalization of £34.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.86.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.